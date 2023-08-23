I learn from Sarkodie everyday like a book – Tulenkey

Music of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Osei Bonsu, popularly known as Tulenkey, has disclosed his admiration for Sarkodie.



According to the ‘Proud Fvck Boys’ hitmaker, he looks up to the rapper and studies him like a book.



“So it will be very serious to use someone that maybe I’m more established than or someone who hasn’t gotten far in the industry. Because I also want to get there and do better than him so I learn from Sarkodie each and every day like a book,” he said on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He also described Sarkodie as the benchmark for rap and hip-hop music in Ghana.



"I look up to Sarkodie that’s why I always use him as my example because he is the best or the apex when it comes to Ghanaian Hip Hop or rap."



Tulenkey made his major debut on Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba which also featured the likes of Amerado, Lyrical Joe, Frequency, Kofi Mole, Toy Boi, Yeyo, 2 Fyngerz, O’BKay, and CJ Biggerman.