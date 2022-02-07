I laud parents for defending my whipping incident despite public backlash – Orkortor Perry

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Akata’ hitmaker, Orkortor Perry born George Perry Atta Mensah has applauded parents in Cape Coast for defending him amidst the viral whipping video controversy.



“I must say that I really appreciate what the parents are doing and I applaud them for being supportive and none of them have condemned our acts to sanitize Cape Coast,” he remarked.



Narrating the facts behind the unfortunate scenario, the multiple award-winner said that the parents totally agree with measures being taken to curtail indiscipline among the youth.



He revealed “We have formed a volunteer team to help curtail indiscipline, teenage pregnancy, loitering by teenagers around odd hours and stealing among the youth.



“So we came up with by-laws that prohibit teenagers who are below 18 years from unnecessary loitering on the streets after 10pm with no tangible reason,” he explained.



He continued “We’ve served the Cape Coast Regional Police Command with letters and they’ve assigned to us DOVVSU personnel to help sensitize the public about the measures that we are embarking on”.