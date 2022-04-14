I know some of you don’t like my Twitter presence – Kojo Jones addresses 'haters'

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022
Source: www.zionfelix.net
Ghanaian business executive and real estate mogul Kojo Jones whose luxury wedding was the talk of town since last month has finally responded to his teaming haters on micro-blogging app, Twitter.
Kojo Jones’s Twitter account got tremendous traction a few days after his March 27 wedding.
The business mogul kept his 29,000 followers constantly salivating and engaged for days after his wedding, intermittently sharing eye-catching scenes of luxury from his wedding.
Seems like just yesterday ❤️#Godgiveth pic.twitter.com/wZfzS1JZf6— Kojo Jones (@kojojonesmensah) April 7, 2022
It is clear some people are intimidated by my presence on Twitter. Don't worry, I'll be nice ????— Kojo Jones (@kojojonesmensah) April 13, 2022