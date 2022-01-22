I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man' – Tacha

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Reality star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has cautioned women to be selective with the type of man they choose to marry.



Sharing a video on her TikTok page, she advised ladies to marry rich men as not many females were born into a rich home.



According to her, suffering is not ideal for any woman.



“Not all of us were born into money.



But that does not mean you cannot marry into a rich one.



I know men are useless but pick a 'better rich useless man'



Sufferhead no good,” she said.



