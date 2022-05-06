‘I know how you'll miss me - Shatta Wale brags after staying in the USA for months

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale tours the USA with Medikal



Shatta claims he has more personal businesses to deal with in the USA



Medikal returns to Ghana



Shatta Wale has said he is aware Ghanaians miss him after he jetted out of the country with Medikal to the United States of America in March for their Deeper than Blood (DTB) tour and has since not returned.



According to the outspoken Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, the many fans looking forward to his return should take a seat in the back.



Furthermore, he has stated that he has some private businesses he needs to handle before returning to Ghana.



“Pls I haven’t said am coming today. I know how you'll miss me. Just chill and let me finish my movement here…I Will keep you informed,” he tweeted on May 6, 2022.



Shatta Wale embarked on a tour in the USA where the artistes delivered electrifying performances in Ohio, Washington DC and New York.



Medikal right after their shows returned to Ghana when news broke that his wife, Fella Makafui, had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.



It was in the same period rumours spread that Shatta Wale had broken up with his girlfriend, Elfreda, whom he introduced to the world months earlier.



The reason for their breakup is still uncertain but Shatta Wale made some accusations on his social media account which were believed to target her.







