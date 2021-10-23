I knew Shatta Wale was cracking expensive jokes about his gun attack - NYDJ

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 October 2021

•Shatta Wale was alleged to have been shot on October 18



• The news by his PA was, however, fake



• Shatta Wale and his accomplices have been remanded to prison custody



Celebrated Disc Jockey, NYDJ, says right from the word go, he knew the story about Shatta Wale being shot by unknown gunmen was fake, one that was just to generate attention for the dancehall artiste.



On Monday, October 18, 2021, the Personal Assistant of Shatta, Nana Dope, alledged that the artiste had been fatally shot by gunmen.



The news generated public attention with calls to the Ghana Police Service to bring the perpetrators to book, but little did they know that the story was fabricated.



NYDJ speaking about this development on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, noted that the media shouldn't have given the story prominence as the scenarios by Nana Dope and Deportee didn't add up.



"Some of the credible sites we know started posting it and I was like, how could you believe this?... everybody was trying to hover around what was happening online and I was no, there is no iota of truth in this could be one of his hoax stories," he told host, Abrantepa.



NYDJ added: "I knew it was a very dangerous one and knowing Shatta Wale, I just couldn't believe he was shot."



Shatta and his accomplices have currently been remanded for one week for the publication of false news.





