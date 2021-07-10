You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 10Article 1305733

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

I knew Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Baajo’ will be a big song - Producer

Nicholas Edem Coffie, popularly known as Yung D3mz

Award-winning music producer, Nicholas Edem Coffie, popularly known as Yung D3mz, has indicated that he knew, right from when he was producing the beat for Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Baajo’ song featuring Nigeria's Joeboy, that it will be a hit.

Yung D3mz also noted that when the ‘Ground Up’ musician asked him to suggest which other musician should be featured on the song, he instantly mentioned Empawa signee, Joeboy.

“I gave a straight answer. I just knew that this song will be a hit,” he told Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM’s Class Drive show on 5 July 2021.

At the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), the song won ‘Best International Collaboration.’

Yung D3mz was also nominated for ‘Producer of Year’ at the event.

In addition to beat-making and sound production, he is a singer-songwriter and rapper.

He is promoting a project called "Yung EP," which has the lead single "Fever."

Yung D3mz has worked with Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, Twitch, Darkovibes, Amaarae, etc.

