I knew 'Essence' was a hit from the start, it came from my soul – Wizkid

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Wizkid has disclosed how he feels about his smash hit single 'Essence' featuring fast-rising singer Tems.



The single which has earned several globe topping charts including a Grammy nomination shot the singer’s career to the next level.



The Starboy while speaking with Apple Music about the last 12 months and winning their 'Artist of the Year' award spoke about the single.



According to Wizkid, he knew the song was a smash hit the very night it was recorded.



Wizkid added that his team was thinking about a commercially successful hit when that particular song was made.



“Crazy thing is, the night we made “Essence,” I made “Gyrate” the same night. So sometimes in a night, I made two bangers, three bangers. I wake up and get to it. I treat this sh** like school. I wake up in the morning. I’m like, yeah, I did well yesterday. Let’s go. What are we doing today? You know what I mean? Hell yeah, man. I knew that [“Essence”] was a smash. The night we made it, I actually tweeted something. My fans actually reminded me of it after we put out the album," he stated.



"Because I tweeted “Tems and I made magic.” That was what I tweeted. I knew it was magic, man. I’ve been making this sh** for 10 years. Come on. You think I’m not going to know if we make it? It feels good. It feels really, really great. When you have a record like that, it feels good, man. But the most important thing is when we made it, we wasn’t thinking about no commercial success or anything like that. We was just trying to make good music. So I think maybe that’s why people really like that record like that, because it just comes from the soul. Just natural, organic sh**," he added.