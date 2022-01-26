‘I kinda like it’ – Gabby on Bagbin’s colourful new look

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gabby Otchere Darko has reacted to the new look of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.



Gabby said in a tweet that I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour.”



Mr Bagbin explained the thinking that went into the decision to dress in traditional Kente cloths to president over the House on Tuesday January 25.



Mr Bagbin departed from the usual suit and tie wearing to put on traditional cloths dressed like a Royal Majesty.



He said the prcatice of lawmakers and the Speaker wearing traditional attire is long over due.



“This is the Parliament of Ghana , it is a unique made in Ghana product and we must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.



“We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our parliament to set it apart from the colonial legacies of the British system.



” My outfit today, as the speaker, the presiding officer is to set the motion for that agenda. The practice of MPs decently dressed in traditional attire, led by the Speaker is long overdue.”