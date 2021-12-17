I keep ‘receipts’ – Gyakie cautions naysayers

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021
Source: 3news.com
Earlier this year, we witnessed a young woman blossom into a superstar overnight with her hit song, ‘Forever’.
And for those who doubted that Gyakie could last in the music industry, she reminds them that she never forgets the things people have said against her.
During a discussion with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 about those who predicted doom for her career, Gyakie revealed that she was aware of their utterances. And she does not intend to forget anytime soon.
“I have seen a couple. Oh, I have receipts. I always keep them when I see somebody saying something bad about me.
"There’s this thing that I have started doing. I take a screenshot, and I save it. Because you know there’s always something you would get to say in the future.”