I investigate all brands; I'll never advertise for a bleaching cream - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama says she will not be the face of a bleaching cream



She investigates all products she advertises for



Nana Ama holds in high esteem her reputation as an influencer



Actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that she undergoes investigation on the content of products and services before accepting to advertise for brands.



Known among Ghanaian celebrities with the highest ambassadorial deals, McBrown is not willing to tarnish the hard-earned reputation and trust followers have in her by endorsing a product that can be harmful to consumers.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, she told Abieku Santana the due process she goes through before signing as an ambassador of a product.



"I go to the extent of investigating the product from FDA. I check and read your certificate. I know the compounds in creams that can make you bleach. When I read and find out it won’t help me, I bring it back to you.



“Take a look at the brand I have built with the help of God and Ghanaians over the past twenty years, I am not going to follow small money to hurt someone."



Nana Ama also known as 'Empress' is the face of several products and brands in Ghana.



The actress and television presenter disclosed how she manages to stay relevant in a concentrated industry; adding that she will turn down a good ambassadorial deal if the product is considered harmful to the public.





