I invested the GH¢50,000 from Dr Bawumia - Psalm Adjeteyfio explains why he's broke again

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TT begs for financial support again



Benevolent people have held their donations due to Dr Bawumia's cash gift



Things are difficult for me, Psalm Adjeteyfio



Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT of Taxi Driver fame has once again appealed to the public for financial support barely four months after receiving GH¢50,000 from the vice president, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.



In a leaked audio making rounds on social media, the legendary actor was heard begging for leftover food from television presenter, MzGee who had earlier interviewed him concerning his plight.



He is quoted to have said, "right now things are really difficult for me" due to the investment made with his cash donation.



He added that benevolent people who used to support him from time to time have also withheld all forms of aid due to the money received from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



This "trend" has left him broke and hungry.



"People who used to help me have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the vice president has given me the money. But you would agree with me that such monies you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done. When you make investment too it will take time before you begin enjoying it."



On September 13, 2021, Krobea Kwabena Asante, an aide to the vice presenter revealed that Dr Bawumia was touched by the appeal made by the actor and has had made available GH¢50,000 to cushion him and also pay for his house rent to prevent ejection from his landlord.



"Despite mourning his mum who died in the early hours of today. Dr. Bawumia this morning fulfilled a promise he made yesterday to TT of Taxi Driver fame that he will foot TT's rent bills. Dr Bawumia has paid 6 months renewable for the next 5 years (30k) for TT and has also given TT 20k for upkeep. In all, he gave TT 50k this morning," read the Facebook post by Krobea Kwabena Asante.



Listen to the audio below:



