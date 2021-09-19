You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 19Article 1360933

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghbase.com

I invested my money, time, body on my boyfriend, he still dumped me for a prostitute - Shugatiti reveals

Actress Shugatiti Actress Shugatiti

Ghanaian professional nudist and social media influencer, Shugatiti has revealed how she was dumped by her ex-boyfriend after investing so much in him.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse TV, Shugatiti disclosed that her boyfriend dumped her for a Prostitute.

She also disclosed that she was living with him when he cheated on her.

"I was heartbroken and had to pack my things and leave. I couldn’t take it especially since he dumped my ass for a Prostitute. A roadside girl for that matter,” she narrated.

Watch the video below:

