I introduced celebrity political endorsement in Ghana – Mr. Beautiful

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful, has claimed that he is the one who introduced celebrity political endorsement in Ghana.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he said he was insulted when he endorsed former president Mahama in 2012.



Speaking further, he stated that other celebrities took a cue from what he did and started going down that tangent.



“There’s politics in everything that we do in this life, and even in our homes where we stay, there is politics there. I was the one who introduced celebrity political endorsement in Ghana and that was in the year 2012 when I set the pace for others to follow.



“When I set the pace a lot of those in the kumawood movie industry insulted me and even denied me of movie roles by sidelining me. They did a lot against me but later they realized what I did was the right thing and in 2016 the likes of Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, and Lumba all joined but it was me Mr Beautiful that brought that thing,” he claimed.