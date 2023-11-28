I hope John Mahama doesn’t take part in NCCE’s flagbearers debate - Bridget Otoo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has offered a piece of advice to former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama regarding his involvement in debates ahead of the 2024 general elections.



She noted that left to her alone, John Mahama should not participate in the debate to be organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as it usually happens prior to the conduct of elections.



Bridget Otoo did not specify the reasons why she thinks John Mahama should dissociate himself from the debate but made it clear that she is not in support of his participation.



“I hope John Mahama doesn’t take part [NCCE debate],” She wrote on her X page in reaction to GhanaWeb’s post which says “ NCCE to organize debate for flagbearers, Parliamentary Candidates next year.”



This comes after the NCCE as part of its outlined programmes for next year, noted that it would organise a debate for flag bearers of contesting political parties and Parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 General elections.



Madam Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the Commission, said the debate would enable the flag bearers and independent candidates to communicate their policies and programmes to the citizenry, while Parliamentary candidates would also get platforms to interact with electorates in their constituencies.



“Apart from these, the debate will also serve as a tension breaker. Because whilst political party candidates may create different platforms for their campaigns, this common platform will let them come together and show to the people that, look, we are not enemies, we are just competing candidates at an election,” she said.



I hope John Mahama doesn’t take part. https://t.co/XPS75yFTMY — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 27, 2023

