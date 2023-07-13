I haven’t seen Abusuapanin Judas after my father’s burial – Bob Santo’s son

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The son of one of Ghana’s renowned Kumawood actors, Bob Santo has expressed his disappointment in Abusuapanin Judas.



Richard Bosompem, the name of Santo’s son has explained how Abusuapanin Judas neglected his best friend’s family when they were expecting him to at least reach out to them after Bob Santo’s death.



In an interview with ZionFelix, Richard narrated that a few days after his father met his untimely death, Abusuapanin Judas was mostly with his [Santo’s] family to check up on them and other things but after the burial, the man suddenly vanished from their lives.



“I am very disappointed in Abusuapanin Judas because if for nothing, you knew the man had children including a little child. If it was the adults you would want to neglect, that is fine by me, but he shouldn’t have turned his back on the little child. Till now, I don’t even know when he left Ghana to stay outside the country.



“There was a time I asked my brother about his whereabouts and he told me Judas has traveled abroad. After the burial of my father, he was around but since then, I haven’t had any encounter with him until today when I am mature. I haven’t also received a phone call from him”, he explained.



Santo’s son further narrated how he had a good relationship with Abusuapanin Judas when he was a child.



He added that the bond between them back then was very tight, thus is surprised Judas has not reached out to him yet.



“When I was a child, he liked me. He had a son but he never joked with me. So, I want him to reach out to me. Even if it’s through a phone call, I would assume it is my father who has called me. So, he should let me hear from him”.



John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem, famously known as Bob Santo was a remarkable Kumawood actor. He was known for partaking in films like ‘Banker to Banker’, ‘Efiewura’ and ‘Key Soap Concert Party’.



The actor died on May 30, 2002, after suffering from Jaundice, leaving behind two wives and three children.



ED/OGB