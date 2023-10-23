I haven’t had sex in six years after breaking up with my girlfriend - 39/40 claims

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Michael Akwasi Afrane popularly known as 39/40 has claimed that he has not had a sexual affair with any lady for six years after breaking up with his girlfriend.



According to him, his relationship with his former girlfriend could not stand the test of time because of the challenges that came up which were beyond their control hence the separation.



The popular Ghanaian actor indicated that he has not had sexual intercourse for six years and has not entered into any relationship since he broke up with his former girlfriend.



In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show on October 21, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, 39/40 claimed that he has not had sex for six years.



“At first, I was dating someone who resides in Kumasi around Ahodwo but due to relationship issues and challenges we broke up. I stayed with her for quite some time and I didn’t dawg her after becoming a star.



"We broke up before I started acting. We've been texting recently even though we are not together any longer. I have been a virgin for six years now,” he said.



His close friend, Kyekyeku, when quizzed on whether he is in a relationship or not retorted, “I'm also not dating at the moment because I've been busy with my work schedule. Secondly, I’m someone who fears ladies too. I'm not good at proposing to ladies and not used to it either.”



39/40 and Kyekyeku came into the limelight in the movie industry after Ras Nene popularly known as Dr. Likee gave them the opportunity to act in a role that gave them their breakthrough for popularity.



