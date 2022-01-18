I haven't begged anyone for money - Psalm Adjeteyfio

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popular Known as T.T believes that he is being judged wrongly by the public especially those who now see him as a 'beggar'.



"I want to clarify this, I don't go about begging for money. I haven't begged anyone for money. If you are a friend, I talk to you in a kind of coded language," he stated in an interview on Okay FM with Ola Michael.



T.T famed for his role in the television series 'Taxi Driver' has been in the news following a leaked private conversation between himself and showbiz journalist, MzGee.



The actor in a viral audio was heard begging for leftover food from the presenter's kitchen.



He disclosed that is broke.



But according to a section of Ghanaians, T.T is abusing the support and opportunities given him as he has benefited from several donations ever since he disclosed his financial status.



He mentioned in an earlier interview that he can not afford his medical bills as well as house rent.



In September last year, he received GH¢50,000 from Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia plus additional funds from benevolent individuals who were touched by his story and offered to help him.



Fast forward to January 2022, the actor has stated that he once again broke because he invested the monies given to him. His revelation has attracted backlash from the public who claim that he is taking advantage of Ghanaians.



"On the part of MzGee, she has interviewed me in the past. She made an appeal to her followers who responded favourably. MzGee has helped me in several instances so I was so surprised that what happened happened.



"When things happen this way, then you don't know whom to talk to any longer but then, things happen every passing day...It has already happened and people have bashed me," veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio indicated.



