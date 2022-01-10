I have three sets of twins - Referee Somo reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancing makes me happy, Referee Somo



Referee Somo reveals favourite dance move



I have officiated over 1000 matches, Referee Somo



Referee Somo, known as the dancing referee from Ghana, has revealed that he is blessed with three sets of twins.



Real name Alexander Coffie, this sportsman rose to fame for his unique style of officiating matches on the football pitch.



In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, Referee Somo, who is a goalkeeper and a firefighter by profession, gave information about his family and also the inspiration behind his dance moves.



"I am a goalkeeper, barber and a fireman; I work with the Ghana National Fire Service. I am married and have three sets of twins," he disclosed.



The dancing referee also detailed how it all started with his decision to entertain both sides of the team he officiates on match days.



"Dancing makes me happy. If I start dancing, I don't stay at one place; I go around. I try to entertain both teams, we all dance together. Everyone on the park becomes happy, but if I dance with a player and he plays rough, I give him a red card."



He furthered: "Every blessed day for five years now, every day, from Monday to Sunday, I go to the pitch to referee. I have refereed over 1000 matches. My favourite song is okokooo akakaaa; it is like women dancing."





