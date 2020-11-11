Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

I have stopped spending unnecessarily - Shatta Michy

play videoShatta Michy

Life seems to have thought Shatta Michy a lot.



In her latest interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son-Majesty revealed how some women spend needlessly on wigs.



According to her, some of the wigs that women purchase cost about GH¢ 3,000.



After she got to know the value of money, Michy said she has stopped buying wigs worth GH¢ 3,000.



Michy, who is living her independent life after her break up with popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale emphasized on the importance of savings.



She stated that little drops of water make a mighty ocean—so the little amount of money one can save will go a long way to help them in the future.



Michy argued that GH¢ 3,000 used for wigs can buy a plot of land at a vicinity outside Accra.



For some time now, Michy said she has stopped spending her money on unnecessary things and expensive wigs.



Watch the full interview below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.