I have stopped fighting for the movie industry - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson says she is minding her business when it comes to the movie industry



Yvonne Nelson shares her thoughts on movie industry



Yvonne Nelson claims Ghana needs a vibrant movie industry



Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has said she has given up on fighting for the Ghana movie industry.



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, she said that she has "done her best and it’s up to others to do their best for the industry.



“I have stopped fighting for the industry. What can I do? I’m just minding my business and producing my movies.



“I think we should put in the work as producers, and I am doing that. As for the rest, it’s up to them.”



She, however, believes that some people in the movie industry talk too much, instead of putting in work to push the industry forward.



“I think we talk too much and we do not put it into action. I am putting in action and producing movies, I am getting busy.



“I know my other colleagues who are part of my movies are getting busy. We just need a vibrant industry,” she added.



Previously, Yvonne Nelson had said that movie production is rewarding and therefore advised up and coming producers who have drawn inspiration from her to stick to producing only original content.



According to the actress, she is pleased people are developing interests in movie production because that is what

Ghanaians need.



"Lil advise for upcoming producers, I'm happy to hear

people are developing the interest, this is what we

need.



“I understand that i /have inspire/ inspired you,

but pls don't over COPY. Be a lil ORIGINAL, a little. We need this country to grow,” she said on April 7, 2022.