I have so much respect for your level of honesty – Nana Aba commends Prince Osei

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Ace broadcaster and socialite, Nana Aba Anamoah, has commended multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, for his recent comments that have garnered social media attention.



Prince David Osei, who openly supported and campaigned for the ruling New Patriotic Party in 2020 towards the 2020 elections, recently expressed his frustration with the government’s insensitivity to the current hardships in the country and the suffering of the citizens in a post on his page.



“Misplaced priorities, self-glory, greed, and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry. We can’t pay government workers, and staff, working tirelessly 24/7, yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy. So, help us, God! I am sorry, “his post read.



However, the iconic and celebrated broadcaster could not afford to be left out of the conversation as she has commended the actor for his tweet, describing integrity as a principle that never fails.



“I have so much respect for such level of honesty. The fact that he campaigned publicly for this administration doesn’t mean he agrees with insensitive decisions. Integrity is a principle that never fails. Cheers, Prince David, ” her tweet read.



A few days ago, a letter from the Ministry of Finance bearing the signature of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, and dated March 31st, 2020, surfaced on the internet, which triggered Prince David Osei’s tweet. The letter was directing and authorising the payment of GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral in Accra.



