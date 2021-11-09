You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 09Article 1398373

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

I have serious trust issues and I need a personal nanny for myself – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, has said that she has developed serious trust issues.

She also hinted that she recently doesn't like being around people.


In a post she shared on her Instagram story, the philanthropist noted that she needs a personal assistant and a nanny for herself.


Tonto Dikeh recently made the news following her relationship scandal with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.


She wrote;

I need a PA and a personal nanny for myself.

Problem is I have developed serious mad trust issues, I dislike being around or seeing people always. I think I need a robot.


