I have serious trust issues and I need a personal nanny for myself – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021
Source: mynigeria.com
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, has said that she has developed serious trust issues.
She also hinted that she recently doesn't like being around people.
In a post she shared on her Instagram story, the philanthropist noted that she needs a personal assistant and a nanny for herself.
Tonto Dikeh recently made the news following her relationship scandal with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.
She wrote;
I need a PA and a personal nanny for myself.
Problem is I have developed serious mad trust issues, I dislike being around or seeing people always. I think I need a robot.
Read the video below