I have serious trust issues and I need a personal nanny for myself – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh, has said that she has developed serious trust issues.



She also hinted that she recently doesn't like being around people.





In a post she shared on her Instagram story, the philanthropist noted that she needs a personal assistant and a nanny for herself.





Tonto Dikeh recently made the news following her relationship scandal with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri.





She wrote;



I need a PA and a personal nanny for myself.



Problem is I have developed serious mad trust issues, I dislike being around or seeing people always. I think I need a robot.





Read the video below





