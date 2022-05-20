‘I have sat in meetings where people want to pay me less because I am an Ewe’ - Edem

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edem claims he was paid less when Glo made him an ambassador



Edem divulges what he had to endure being a Voltarain in the music industry



Edem says he knows the media won’t be happy with his revelations about being paid less



Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem, has in an interview recounted some moments when promoters wanted to pay him less because he is an ewe-speaking musician.



He made this known during an interview on Hitz FM, where he disclosed that no radio station is aware that he has sat in meetings with individuals who chose to pay him less.



“At a point in time, Ofori Amponsah was the media’s favourite. His songs were everywhere. It may be engineered; it may be natural. I don’t think the media should be unhappy about my statement.



“If the media would be unhappy, then they are doing so hypocritically. No radio station knows that I have sat in meetings where people want to pay me less because I am an ewe-speaking artist. No one has walked in my shoes,” he said.



He went ahead to name a deal he had with a telecommunications network, Glo.



He added that in their meeting with them, he and Sherifa Gunu were paid less among the other artistes present.



“When I closed my deal with Glo, Sherifa Guru and I were the least paid. Tinny and Asem were paid more,” he disclosed.