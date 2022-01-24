I have received many death threats ever since I declared my political stance – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Veteran highlife singer, Rex Omar has disclosed that after declaring his political stance as a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) he has been threatened by a lot of people.



In an exclusive on the ‘Legends’ show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh, the ‘dada dida’ hit maker indicated that he often receives hate comments and threats from people for his political opinions and stance.



“I’ve got a lot of hate but I don’t care. A lot of threats but I don’t care. It’s a lot but I think that I’m not the only person or last to receive such treatment. I’ve got a lot of life-threatening messages and calls; saying ‘we will come for you.”



Rex further stated that there has been instances as a performer where he was sidelined because he is an NDC member.



“I can tell you that even as a musician, there was a particular show that I had to perform at. After preparing, an NPP minister calls to say if I’m the one to perform then the show should be cancelled,” Rex Omar added.