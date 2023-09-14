You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 14Article 1843913

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

'I have our sex tapes, she records herself' – MC Ug Future gives insight on his affair with Moyo Lawal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

MC Ug Future and Moyo Lawal MC Ug Future and Moyo Lawal

Ugochukwu Onyinanya, well known in Nollywood as MC Ug Future, has opened up about his alleged relationship with actress Moyo Lawal.

The aspiring actor revealed on his Facebook page that he had been seeing the actress for two years, from 2020 to 2021, following the release of the actress' leaked sex tape.

He asserts that despite his reputation for not betraying people, Moyo enjoys private video sex and other odd practices.

He continued by saying that despite having their sex tapes and having been injured by her numerous times, he is unable to harm both of them.

He wrote; “I was not raised to betray people, I dated Moyo Lawal for 2 years 2020 – 2021. She loves private video sex & a lot of crázy things.

"I have all our sex tapes, all these while but I can’t hurt my colleague and myself. Thought she hurt me many times”.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Miracles Aboagye and Sammy Gyamfi

How Sammy Gyamfi 'exposed' Miracles Aboagye over Mahama’s cocoa pension fund

Sportsleading sports icon

John Allister(House help), Pricess Efia (murdered Osei Kofi's in law), Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Dan Kwaku Yeboah reveals chilling details about murder of Rev Osei Kofi's in-law by house help

Businessleading business icon

CEO of Auntie Muni Waakye

Things used to be good, now times are really hard - CEO of Auntie Muni waakye

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Fears of up to 20,000 killed in Libya floods

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Open letter to anybody who wants to be president of Ghana in January 2025