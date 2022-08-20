I have other important things to do - Amerado quits battle with Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, has backed down from beefing with Lyrical Joe after the two rappers butted heads lyrically for close to two weeks.



According to a Graphic Showbiz report, the 3Music ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ disclosed he has decided to end the beef with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Best Rap Performance’ award-winner because he needed to focus on other projects.



“I cannot continue beefing because I have other important things to do. It is time to release my commercial album, Gina, and make some money.



“When I am booked to perform, I cannot do diss songs. I need to do commercial songs and make money,” he said.



He furthermore stated that when he finds time after his projects are done, he may consider replying to his nemesis.



"At the right time when I have nothing doing, I may consider replying to him but as for now, my focus is on my new album” he added.



The two rappers fought over supremacy when Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th 3Music Awards about two months ago.



Lyrical Joe released a song, Letter To 3Music to express his displeasure at the organisers and stress that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.



Amerado did not respond immediately until August 5, 2022, which was Lyrical Joe’s birthday when he dropped 'Kyibom' calling Lyrical Joe a wack rapper and attacking his personality.



Lyrical Joe countered with Baboon and since then, the two rappers have been releasing diss songs back to back.



So far, Amerado has released Kyibom, Ponky Joe, Sin No More and Lyrical Josephine, while Lyrical Joe has dropped Baboon, Mute, Kwabena Numbers, Abaduaba Ameliar and Obey.



