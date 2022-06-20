I have nothing to lose leaving Nigeria, I have 2 houses in America - Peter Okoye

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of now-defunct P Square fame, has disclosed that he will lose nothing if he moves out of Nigeria with his family.



Sharing with his fans in a live chat about how blessed he was by God, the singer revealed that he has two houses in the United States.



Peter has in recent times been very vocal about Nigerian politics, with a focus on the 2023 general elections.



“My brother look at me, I don belle full. If e happen ehn, I get second home. When I talk second home, when I talk say I get second home, e no dey Naija o. I have two houses in America so forget it. I will go there and move my family but I no want that; no be the level wey we suppose go. I do not want that.



“Let’s take back our country, we dey here. I no get anything to lose because I dey see wetin some people dey talk online. I no get anything to lose. God don bless me. I am blessed; I hear some people say, ‘No be for Lagos you make am?’ I ask them back, ‘Why dem no make am for Lagos?’. You don make am?” he said.