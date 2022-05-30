I have not received any Honda Civic from Wontumi - Delay rubbishes rumours

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Delay, the “To wo bo twi me” drive time host for Accra-based Wontumi FM, has denied receiving a Honda Civic saloon car from chairman Wontumi before accepting a job with him.



On May 25, 2022, a Facebook post by an account called Gabby Morton claimed Delay receives GHC21,000 per month as an allowance and a newly purchased Honda saloon vehicle.



“In other news, Delay is making Ghc21,000 monthly allowance with a fresh Honda Civic saloon car to work with Wontumi radio. Be there!” The netizen wrote.



The regular host of the 'Delay Interview Show,' in response to the above Facebook post, slammed the netizen, calling him a liar and denying ever owning a Honda vehicle.



Delay's response did not deny that she receives a monthly allowance of GHC21,000 for her work at Accra-based Wontumi 95.9 FM, but instead focused solely on the Honda Civic Saloon car.



“Stop lying. I’ve never driven a Honda before. Liar liar. Pants on fire” Delay responded.



Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as "Delay," began working for Chairman Wontumi's Accra-based Wontumi Radio on May 9, 2022, after reluctantly declining the business mogul's initial offer.