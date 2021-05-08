I have not left my wife for any South African woman - Trigmatic

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, well known as Trigmatic, has responded to claims that he’s romantically linked with a South African woman.



Reacting to this report that emerged some time ago, the ‘My Life’ composer stated that there’s no truth in what was put in the public domain.



He told KMJ in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Joy Prime’s ‘Showbiz Now’ program that the report about this South African woman was misrepresented.



Trigmatic explained that they shot a music video but people’s attention was on the rumours than to find out the truth.



He stressed that he has not left his wife for any South African lady.



The Ghanaian rapper, who was a judge for the ‘Amazing voices’ reality show, said it’s sad that people did not highlight the positive moves that he went to do.



Watch his interview with KMJ below:



