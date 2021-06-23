I have not had sex for 7 years – Paa Solo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Veteran highlife musician, Paa Solo of Sibo Brothers fame, has uncovered that he hasn’t had sexual intercourse for as long as 7 years since his wife started battling with glaucoma.



According to the “Wo Do Yi Ye Mi Fe” singer, he hasn’t had sexual relations with any lady since the time his significant other's eyes started failing.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Paa Solo uncovered that his choice to move away from any sexual relationship was because of the present status of his better half.



He noticed that avoiding sexual connections for as far back as 7 years is definitely not a simple excursion.



The amazing highlife performer after a drawn-out period of time has delivered a piece of new old-style music that features award-winning reggae/dancehall artist Samini.



He added that he is prepared to blow the personalities of Ghanaians with good highlife music in the coming years.