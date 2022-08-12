I have no regrets doing music but I get disheartened – Sista Afia

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian vocalist Sista Afia has disclosed even though she has no regrets doing music, she does get disheartened.



Asked if she has regrets doing music, the singer said, “I don’t regret doing music but I get disheartened due to a lot of things.”



“Okay. Let’s talk about the awards schemes. Asuoden was not even nominated for this year. I was like how? This rather? This song was doing well. It was a big song. Not even one nomination and we actually sent in [forms],” she explained.



“This particular one really hurt me. It left me disheartened but at the end of the day, what I feel is when it’s really your time, it won’t just be one. It can come in the hundreds [and countless]. So put in the work,” she added quickly.



“You’re only human and you’ll get discouraged but you just have to pick the pieces and just [move on],” she encouraged.



Sista Afia during the interview stated she’s making some appreciable money from doing music and she invests proceeds into her next projects.



‘Asuoden’ is a Hip Life/Drill song she released on Thursday, 18 November 2021.



She was with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 11 August 2022.