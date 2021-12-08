I have no problem with Bandex - Cee exposes Great Ampong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: I am Williams, Contributor

Gospel Musician Cee of "D3d33d3" and Mentor 2 fame has broken her silence on some allegations leveled against her and her former colleague Isaac by their former label mate Great Ampong.



Ampong in an interview some weeks ago alleged Cee and Isaac have an issue with their former producer Bandex.

He further stated that the success of the group was based on his works and the grace upon him.



Ampong claims he will only work with his former colleagues if they go back to apologize to their former boss, Bandex.



Cee in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams has expressed otherwise. She shared her side of the story.



According to the songstress, she has no problem or any misunderstanding with her former boss, Bandex neither does she have an issue with any of her former colleagues. Cee says she was shocked and hurt when she heard the fabrications and pronouncements made by Ampong.



She gave an instance where her former boss came to her aid after she left the record label.



Cee has asked Great Ampong to come again on the issue so she can properly address the matter and reveal some details.

Cee is set to release her 4th Studio album in the United States of America on December 11th.





Watch Video below:



