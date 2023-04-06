I have no interest in Stonebwoy’s album, I might sleep if I listen to it – Socrate

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, Socrate Safo, has stated that he currently doesn’t have an interest in Stonebwoy’s upcoming 5th Dimension album.



In a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Socrate Safo was initially asked if he had listened to Shatta Wale’s album and he responded with a resounding yes while stating his favourite.



“I have listened to the album and my favourite is in real life,” he mentioned.



In that same light, Socrate was asked to share his opinion on Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension’ album and his response caused a stir among the panelists in the studio.



According to him, the album isn’t on his list of interests adding that he might end up sleeping if he attempts to listen to it.



“Please I haven’t listened to it. I am sorry but where my interest lies, is nowhere close to that. I will take time to listen but I might end up sleeping,” he stated.



“You are a forkin man!” the host, Kwasi Aboagye responded.



Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, a member of the panel also slammed Socrate for making such utterances.



“So, is this statement necessary? Is this senseless statement necessary?” Arnold fumed.



Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy release new albums



Stonebwoy is gearing towards the release of his album on April 28, 2023, although it is currently available for pre-order.



This comes after Shatta Wale released his Maali Album on March 30, 2023.



Watch the video below:







