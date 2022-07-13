I have no intentions of featuring international artistes – Kofi Pages

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Pages, has described international collaborations and features as irrelevant to his career.



He explained that it’s important to build a certain fan base in Ghana before thinking of any international or foreign collaborations.



“As an upcoming artiste in Ghana, I have to build a fan base here in my home country before I move on to other countries or try featuring artistes from different countries and even plan on any international move”, he said to Hypeman Ferggy on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show.



Kofi Pages further explained that he wouldn’t be hesitant if he needed to collaborate with a foreign to make income



“If the collaboration is necessary why not and music is business now, so you have to measure the income rate after you invest much in trying to feature a foreign artiste”, he added.



Kofi Pages is currently promoting his newest song ‘Boa Me’ featuring Takoradi-based songwriter Kofi Kinaata.