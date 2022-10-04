I have no footage from my TV career, NPP sabotaged me - Blakofe

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Not only has Ghanaian media personality, Akua Blakfoe accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of threatening her life but also blames them for her dismissal from Mnet and her former company's decision to hold on to her works despite several attempts to recover old footage.



In a lengthy post on Facebook, Blakofe, who is known to have hosted several shows on Ghanaian television including Talking Drum, Amazing Ghana, Miss Malaika, Morning Ride and Soccer Academy said there is no footage to prove to the world or grandchildren of her sacrifice and work as a show host.



In her post sighted by GhanaWeb, the TV personality who was a former Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company explained that she lost her job for criticizing President John Agyekum Kufuor's government under the NPP.



"Do you know when Mnet sacked me for saying Ghana@50 was a waste of money they refused to give me copies of my work? I'm trying to archive my TV career in the asylum and I have nothing! No Goldblast. No Talking Drum. No Amazing Ghana. No Miss Malaika. No Morning Ride. No Soccer Academy. No Taxi Driver (guest appearance on 1 ep). Only 1 Studio 53. I filmed so much...20 years on TV and I have little to prove it. My YouTube channel was also pulled down, don't know whom by or why so all the footage there is gone. And my previous tenant threw ALL our things out of our home before subletting. Those things included plenty VHS copies of my TV career," parts of the post read.



Blakofe commenting on the harm the political party has done to her life despite her support wrote that he regrets ever campaigning for them, especially under President Akufo-Addo's rule.



She noted that a woman under Kufuor's administration instigated her dismissal from Mnet.



"These days, I don't stress or vex so I'm not angry. Just disappointed that I've nothing to archive. Nothing for my granddaughter to see. As for the shows I emceed, forgerrit. No footage kraaaaaaa. What a sin t'ing. PS - I lost my Mnet job under Kuffour (apparently powers that be phoned Mnet to sack me for saying don't buy champagne for Gh@50; build maternity wards instead. I know the woman who instigated my sacking though. Then under Akufo-Addo, I lost my life in the asylum. The lesson? I should never support NPP!" she stated.











