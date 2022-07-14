I have never talked against Nana Ama Mcbrown – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Afia Schwarzenegger has maintained that she has never disrespected Nana Ama McBrown.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the popular comedienne and media personality questioned if she has ever insulted McBrown.



She said she does not just wake up and insult others.



Afia Schwar stressed that there is no way she will go after people who have not done anything wrong to her.





According to her, she knew Nana Ama a very long time ago.



Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that the host of United Showbiz was her senior at “POP”.



The outspoken media personality added that no one can prey on her—and she does not mind if she has not been targeted by someone else.



This was on the back of speculations that she mocked McBrown.