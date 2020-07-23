Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

I have never seen a genuine prophet in my entire life, says 63-year-old KSM

Ghanaian TV host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa

Ghanaian TV host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has emphatically stated that he has never encountered a genuine Prophet of God in his entire life.

KSM based his comment on how Prophets who claim to be speaking for the same God prophecizing contradicting things.



Citing an example, he said, "the same God that you all pray to has told some people that Mahama will win and the same God has told others Nana Addo will win".



Speaking to his targeted Prophets, he continued that " is God playing games with you? I don't think so, I think you are liars and I will say it. Ever since I've been born into this world, I'll be 64 soon, I haven't seen one genuine prophet in my life".



However, in a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, KSM added that "I am not saying there's no genuine prophet, I am saying that I have not encountered any genuine before".

The host of The KSM Show also stated that the Coronavirus outbreak has exposed all these fake prophets because they never saw it coming. Hear more from him in the video below.

