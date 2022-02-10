I have never received GH¢1,000 for acting - Maame Gyanwaa laments

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Ghanaian actress, Mavis Yeboah popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa, has disclosed that she has never received GH¢1,000 as the fee for an acting gig.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the Cow and Chicken actress indicated that she has not benefitted or made money from acting. According to Mavis, she will never choose to be an actor again if she comes back to earth again.



“I’ve not got anything or have acquired anything from acting. No one has given me a GH¢1,000 as payment after a shoot. Some actors bargain, but for me, I'm looking for gigs, but I don't get any. So I carry my costumes and go on set.”



“But I haven’t regretted doing it because if it were not for acting, I would not have been on your channel today. People have helped me in my time of need because they know me as an actress,” she revealed.



Maame Gyanwaa was diagnosed with an eye condition known as retinal artery occlusion in 2020. As a result, she lost sight of her left eye. However, she has to visit the hospital monthly for an injection in the right eye. Otherwise, she may lose her right eye too.



