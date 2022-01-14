I have never been an underrated artiste – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian talented singer and songwriter, Akwaboah, reacts to claims that he is an underrated artist because he isn’t ‘loud’ and blaring in the music industry.



Speaking with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, Akwaboah indicated that even though being ‘loud’ in the industry might increase one’s following, he has never been underrated. He doesn’t possess a ‘loud’ personality like some other artists, but he can hold his own.



He added that all his organized shows sold out even before set dates, and thousands troop in to watch him perform even though he doesn’t possess a ‘loud’ personality.



“Akwaboh is not underrated. I am everywhere, but I am not loud. Being loud gives you the numbers and popularity. After being loud, then what next? My shows are always sold out. Probably some of my fans are not on social media, but they love my music,” he said.



Born Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, the singer stated that he is in the industry to produce timeless music. Hence has to do something different to stand out and release such songs consistently. And stated his reasons for choosing to make timeless music.



“If I want to do music for life, then I have to stand out and do something very different from what others are doing.



"I grew up listening to so many songs at home. Dad never allowed me to listen to the radio, so it was just music. So I grew up studying the musical terrain and how it really works.”



He further stated, “Music has modulations that help to keep it fresh, and the message in the song has to reflect the lives of people relatable. As long as the song is relevant to people’s situations, it becomes timeless.”



Akwaboah added that his experience as a keyboardist helped to hone his musical talent.



“I have been a keyboardist and played for so many artists, and they bring songs for rehearsals. The same song pattern runs through all the songs. Those songs don’t keep long. That was why I chose this style of music.”



The ‘Number One’ singer added that listening to songs from his dad, Kwabena Akwaboah, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, and others also contributes to his preference for timeless music.



“I listen to my dad, and I listen to Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede and all. These people are still relevant because they had to stand out.”



The singer is currently promoting his ‘Lighthouse EP’, which embodies six solid crafted songs having contributions from Sarkodie, Cina Soul, among others.



The songs embodied in the EP include ‘Ensesa’, ‘Obiaa’ featuring Cina Soul, ‘You Know’ featuring Sarkodie, ‘Ntro Naa’, ‘Friends Today’ and ‘Wop3 Wade3 Ay3’.



AKwaboah revealed that he is yet to release the ‘Lighthouse’ album with ten songs and power-packed videos. He added that he will be having the ‘Shades of Love’ concert on February 14. The ‘Lighthouse’ EP is available on all digital music platforms.