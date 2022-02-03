‘I have grown a tough skin to bloggers writing bad about me’ - GMB Queen Akua

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, has revealed in an interview that she has grown a thick skin to negative comments published about her.



According to her, some bloggers try to get traffic by publishing bad things or things that have no connection to her on their blogs because it draws attention.



“Some blogger wants to make money off me and I have made it a point to make my intentions clear that if anybody writes anything that is not true about me.



“Just make me know and I will take the person on but all the things they've been writing I don't see it to be something that I will take them on for. But I am waiting for a day that somebody will write something that they are not supposed to write and I will take the person on,” she said in a Starr FM interview.



It can be recalled that the beauty queen sent a caution to Ghanaian websites and bloggers who are known for publishing defamatory content about her.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb in 2021, her management issued a stern warning to persons who have targeted Akua, adding that “henceforth they will take legal actions against persons who are found culpable.



“We have her instructions to issue a very stern warning to bloggers and writers who seem to have taken the hatchet journalistic job of defamation and mercenary work contrary to journalist standards to immediately put a stop to it.”



The statement added that, “Management has henceforth resolved to take all the necessary legal steps against bloggers, writers or a journalist who writes a story that is defamatory or not in accordance with the ethics of journalist and this is inclusive of all media houses that will carry such stories.”