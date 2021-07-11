You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 11Article 1306573

Tabloid News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

I have graduated from being a hookup girl into a pimp - Lady reveals

Ohemaa in an interview with SVTV Africa play videoOhemaa in an interview with SVTV Africa

Budding actress and ‘hookup godmother’, Ohemaa, has disclosed that after five years of venturing into the unpopular profession, she has now graduated into a pimp.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, Ohemaa indicated that presently she offers 'phone sex' services because she has other girls who work for her.

“These days, I am more of a pimp so I don't do the hookup anymore. If a man wants a girl, I send a girl over and take my cut later. I stopped hookup because I fell in love with a client. We started dating so I had to stop doing certain things. Even though we're not together anymore, I've decided not to go back. That's why I do video calls now,” she revealed.

Ohemaa reiterated that most 'hook-up' girls are on the streets because they have no jobs or support systems.

She added that asides from this, she has featured in a few Kumawood movies with movie giants like Lil Win, Tracy Boakye, among others.

Kindly watch the full interview below;

