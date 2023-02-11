I have friends who divorced because of romantic roles they played in films – Majid Michel

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has advised young filmmakers to be careful who they choose as their life partners.



He noted that a person’s life partner has the tendency to make him or her a successful person or otherwise.



Majid stressed in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM that filmmakers must always prefer partners who understand their profession.



“Choosing a partner is very important. It makes or breaks you. The partners are very important. Especially the man,” he said.



The award-winning actor recalled how his friend had to lose his marriage because his wife wasn’t cool with him playing romantic roles.



“I have had friends who divorced because of films. The man wanted to enter the industry, and his wife was not supportive of it. He eventually did, and then she left.



“She could not stand the intimate roles actors play,” he told Andy Dosty, the host.



But to him, he was very lucky to have gotten a wife who understood the profession and knew what went in, so he wasn’t faced with such a predicament.



“I am lucky to have a partner who grew up in the film. She understands film and knows how it’s done. She knows everything there is to it. She doesn’t have a problem at all.



“She reads the scripts before they come out and knows whom you are going to act the role with,” Majid said.