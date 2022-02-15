I have fed people who now talk bad about me - Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel speaks about betrayal



I fed persons who are now against me, singer



Mzbel buries her late father



Celebrated Ghanian singer, Mzbel, has disclosed that she has been stabbed in the back by people she once offered assistance to.



According to her, the betrayals always come from those she least expected, the same people she once fed.



The musician, who recently laid her father to rest in a Facebook post, lamented the hatred directed at her but stressed that nothing will hold her back from doing good although it doesn't come easily.



Mzbel has also promised not to lose herself amidst the 'bullshit' from friends who have turned enemies adding that "fake is the new trend".



"I've fed mouths that have talked bad about me. I've picked up people that have tried to knock me down. I've done favours for people that have done nothing for me, but I will not lose myself in the hatred of others."



She furthered: "I continue to be me because I am who I am, and it's my nature. Life isn't easy, but even through all the bullshit. I will still be here being me."



See the singer's post below:



