I have bought 3 cars, land - Celebrity phone repairer for Stonebwoy, Samini, others

Entertainment of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Mobile phone repairer, Daniel Adjetey has revealed that he has acquired a lot for himself as a phone repairer for 14 years.



Speaking with SVTV Africa, Daniel indicated that after quitting school due to finances he had to hustle to support the family. After 14 years, he can boast of owning “an apartment and land. I also have about three cars.”



Located at Tema Community 1, Daniel is popular for working on phones owned by well-known celebrities like Stonebwoy, Samimi, Dblack, Stay Jay, Opanka and a host of others.



Daniel also mentioned the difficulties that come with phone repairs. He added that the perception that all repairers are liars is a false narrative because “when we say come today but it’s not done, it means that the job might be bigger than we expected.



When your phone goes off, you blame the phone but when it goes off while I'm repairing it you will blame me and even ask me to buy it. I've had to buy phones for people because they blame me for it.”



Kindly watch the full interview below



