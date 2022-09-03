'I have been sex starved for more than 2 years now' - Dr.UN

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Social media maverick and self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has noted that he has been sex starved for more than 36 months after his last relationship.



In a TV interview on Onua Tv, with Captain Smart, Dr. UN, passionately discussed his sex life and relationship noting that due to stress from his work schedule he does not make time for sexual escapes.



Dr. UN since his rise to fame, after dishing out fake awards to a high echelon of society including Ghana’s speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, musician Sarkodie, media practitioner Nathaniel Attoh, etc has been at the center of several controversial conversations in mainstream media, social media and public discourses.



Mr. Fordjour who claims to have had kids from other relationships with other women says, he will get into the act of sexual intercourse at the right time when he is ready for it, but for now, he is sex starving.



‘‘I have not had sex for some time due to the stress of my work. For almost two years I haven’t had sex, because I don’t have time.’’



‘‘Since I had a broken heart, I have not had sex at all’’.



‘‘I have learnt some good lessons from my past relationship, I want to forget about that for a while before I begin another’’ he said.



‘‘I have had three major broken hearts’’



I helped a lady greatly which eventually affected my relationship with my immediate family’’



‘’She later married someone in my presence’’ he told Captain Smart.







‘’I read a lot to handle my broken heart at night, I don’t sleep a lot’’



He however notes that currently he is unattached and not in any relationship but is searching for a pretty Ghanaian woman to marry. He has no ethnic preference.



‘‘I am in search of a lady to marry, that is my major target now. I think a beautiful black woman will help my course. I don’t have any ethnic group in mind, but someone who will understand me, especially with the kind of job I get myself involved in’’



‘‘due to doubt, I lost a partner in my previous relationship, who I have a child with. To date I have not had the opportunity to bond with my child. November 29th, my child would be 3 years, I have not set my eyes on my child.’’



‘‘people think I am a public who is annoying and not a public figure who is loved by everyone, I have been beaten by some people who pretended to be soldiers’’



‘‘People who discuss me and my issues are always not fair with me, they put me in the public’s eye as a bad person with negative things’’



‘‘people really envy me a lot’’