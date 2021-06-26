I have been on the board just once since 2014 – Richie shoots down claims of ‘VGMA sabotage’

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager and C.E.O of LYNX Entertainment, Richie Mensah has established that, unlike the popular assertion that he is sabotaging the career of some artistes with his influence on the VGMA board, he is not even a member of the board.



According to Richie who has denied being a leading member of the VGMA board as perceived by many, the last time he was appointed to the board was in 2014 when he wasn’t managing any artiste.



Speaking in an interview with HitzFM monitored by GhanaWeb, Richie said:



“I am currently not on the VGMA board. I have been on the board just once in my life and that was in 2014. You are not allowed to be on the board if you have an affiliation with anyone who has been nominated. In the year 2013, LYNX did not release any artiste and that’s why they asked me to join the board in 2014. In 2015, we released MzzVee and after that, Kwame and KiDi followed so since then, I have never been asked to join the board again.”



Richie said the perception has grown deep into the minds of people such that some well-established artistes call him to lobby for awards.



“The intriguing aspect is that some renowned artistes in the country call me to fix help them sweep some of the VGMA awards because they think I’m part of the board. I’ve been in this industry for 14 years and we’ve won artiste of the year just once. If I’m that powerful, why haven’t we won the title 14 times? This whole thing became an issue when I was asked to step in for the PR who needed to grant an interview but wasn’t well. There I was introduced as a member of the board and that title stuck into the heads of people.” He added.



Richie however cautioned people to stop accusing him of using his influence to help his artistes to win nominations and awards at VGMA because he has no influence on the board.