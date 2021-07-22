I have been having sex with my married sister – Man confesses

Tabloid News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A young Ghanaian man who pleads for his identity to be kept anonymous has opened up about how he kept having sex with his younger sister without knowing it was wrong.



Narrating how it all happened, he mentioned that, he was going through some hard times which left him with no choice than to move in with his sister, who was by then having issues with her husband.



He told Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii, “She kept wearing skimpy clothes in my presence and we were always spending nights together since I moved in. So it automatically attracted me to her.”



Ofori revealed that one night while they were still in bed together, she just took off her clothes and they had sex and, “since then it became frequent.”



According to him, he had no idea what he was doing was going to have serious implications on him but, he realized things kept getting worse for him and after listening to the NsemPii Show for some time, “I have come to understand that what I did is the reason for my suffering.”



He asked the Boneka team to help him with his situation.