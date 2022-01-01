'I have been greatly misinterpreted' - Stonebwoy speaks after backlash on Ghana-Nigeria music

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Ghana's love for Nigerian not reciprocated, Stonebwoy



Stonebwoy called out by Nigerians over a statement



I have been misinterpreted, Stonebwoy cries out



Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy has stated that his 'harmless' call for unity and love between his motherland Ghana and West African brothers, Nigerian have been twisted.



It would be recalled that Stonebwoy also known as 1Gad on December 30 released a statement sharing his "thoughts" on the growing debate on Nigerians failing to support the Ghanaian music industry as they do for them.



According to fans, Stonebwoy's statement was open support to Shatta Wale who has gone hard on Nigerian artistes for riding on Ghanaians to gain international recognition.



It would be recalled that on December 25, Shatta rained insults on Nigerian artistes during his performance at the 'Freedom Concert' at the Accra Sports Stadium and chided their entire populace for not supporting artistes from Ghana.



Parts of Stonebwoy's statement read: "My brother Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention."



Contrary to his call for unity and support for all African songs in every country, some Nigerians tagged his comments as a form of entitlement leading many to direct their anger on him.



Stonebwoy after 24 hours of tweeting has received backlash from a section of Nigerian industry players.



They have advised him to invest in his craft and Public Relations instead of calling for support from them.



But reacting to the feedback from Nigerians, Ghana's award-winning artiste in a tweet dated December 31 wrote: " I have been greatly misinterpreted On the thoughts I shared and its sad. Nigeria DO NOT owe any African country NO obligation. I Trust Ghana and Nigeria are the CLOSEST friends in Africa. Nothing can come between Us. May our differences continue to bond us tighter."



