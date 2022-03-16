I have asked a director to shoot a movie with my corpse - Mama Jane

Movies of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mama Jane cries for help



Mama Jane says she has been ignored by movie industry



Mama Jane grants interview after a long time



Veteran Kumawood actress, Mama Jane, has requested for her body to be filmed when she dies in future due to the intense passion, she has for acting.



Speaking on Kingdom Plus, she said although she has such a burning passion for acting, she has been ignored by industry colleagues.



“I haven't stopped acting unless I’m dead and I have told a director that the day I die, and I am laid in state he should take make a movie of my passing and sell it.



“Until death comes to take me away, I will never stop acting because it is my destiny and, in my blood, she said.



Meanwhile, she has added that for a while she hasn't been well, and has been ignored by the same people she worked with.



According to Mama Jane, her colleagues don't call to even find about what she has been up to if she is healthy or not.



“They don't look for me to even know that I’m unwell. The producers and directors and artistes don't look for me,” she said.



Joining the tall list of veteran celebrities who have complained about their plights disregarded as a result of their ailing health.



Quite recently, actress, Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, shared how she was saddened over a treatment meted out to her by Jackie Appiah in 2018 when she requested money for treatment.



Adwoa Pee, said in an interview with Step 1 TV, that she was cash trapped after she was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2018.



Considering the severity of the situation, she decided to place calls to friends, family, and colleagues in the industry, including Jackie Appiah, only for the young actress to hang up on her.



Several attempts to re-establish contact with Jackie Appiah, according to Adwoa Pee, proved futile, making her wonder what offence she committed to have been treated in that manner by her own.



